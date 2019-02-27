Eleven men are facing charges of online solicitation of a minor after a joint sting by several local and state agencies.

According to a news release, undercover officers communicated with the men who all thought they were communicating with either an underage boy or girl and all arranged to meet them for sex.

The following men were arrested on Feb. 21 and charged with online solicitation of a minor -- a second-degree felony.

Raymond James Moore, 47, believed he was meeting a 15-year-old boy. He submitted to a DPS tactical polygraph.

David Do, 28, believed he was meeting a 15-year-old boy. He submitted to a DPS tactical polygraph and his vehicle was impounded pending civil seizure. He is an attorney practicing immigration law at a local firm.

Luis Enrique Gomez-Alvarado, 21, believed he was meeting a 13-year-old girl. He did not submit to a DPS tactical polygraph.

Vernon Teague, 57, believed he was meeting a 15-year-old girl. Teague was a LTC holder and had a firearm in his vehicle. He submitted to a DPS tactical polygraph.

S. Carolina Pediatrician Stops Taking Unvaccinated Patients

A South Carolina pediatrics office is turning away unvaccinated patients, citing the health and safety of other immunocompromised children who are in danger of catching contagious diseases in the waiting room. Parents say their choices for their unvaccinated children are shrinking. (Published Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019)

The following men were arrested on Feb. 22 and charged with online solicitation of a minor -- a second-degree felony.

Gerardo Jaramillo, 39, believed he was meeting a 16-year-old girl. He submitted to a DPS tactical polygraph.

Arthur Joseph Wright, 62, believed he was meeting a 15-year-old boy. He submitted to a DPS tactical polygraph.

James Michael Schweitzer, 31, believed he was communicating with a 15-year-old boy but had not yet agreed to a meeting.

The following men were arrested on Feb. 23 and charged with online solicitation of a minor -- a second-degree felony.

Thomas Earl Cardwell, 31, believed he was meeting a 15-year-old girl and was in possession of 2.1 grams of methamphetamine. He submitted to a DPS tactical polygraph.

John Michael Carmona, 44, drove Cardwell to meet the girl and was in possession of 6.3 grams of methamphetamine.

Steuart Mason Brouwer, 28, believed he was meeting a 15-year-old boy. He submitted to a DPS tactical polygraph.

Johnny Lee Garner, 28, believed he was meeting a 15-year-old girl. He refused a DPS tactical polygraph.

Chenna Vunnava, 31, believed he was meeting a 15-year-old girl. He refused a DPS tactical polygraph.

The joint operation was undertaken by the Tarrant County Sheriff's Office, Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Criminal Investigations Division (CID) Hurst, Fort Worth Police Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.