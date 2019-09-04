11 Fort Worth Intersections Getting Traffic Lights Instead of Roundabouts - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
11 Fort Worth Intersections Getting Traffic Lights Instead of Roundabouts

By Larry Collins

Published 11 minutes ago

    Roundabouts are becoming more and more commonplace across North Texas to the irritation of some neighborhoods and residents who find them a bit confusing.

    In Fort Worth, as a part of the 2018 Bond Election, voters approved money to be used for street and mobility improvements, including several roundabouts at identified intersections.

    According to city documents, "as part of the more detailed review associated with engineering design, the proposed projects were reanalyzed based on traffic counts and available right-of-way."

    Those new studies have prompted a change of heart about the roundabouts. 11 intersections that were set to receive roundabouts will now get traditional traffic lights instead.

    "Logistics of some projects were re-reviewed to take into account the interplay between possible roundabouts and external factors, such as work done by TxDOT and the effect on nearby railroad crossings," city documents added.

    The intersections which will receive traffic lights instead of roundabouts:

    Blue Mound Road and US 287 Northbound Frontage Road
    After recently converting frontage roads to one way, a traffic signal is more efficient

    Blue Mound Road and US 287 Southbound Frontage Road
    After recently converting frontage roads to one way, a traffic signal is more efficient

    Keller-Hicks Road and Katy Road
    Concerns with adjacent Railroad Crossing and additional requirements to move forward with roundabout

    Bonds Ranch Road and Farm-to-Market Road 156
    TxDOT will be constructing the intersection and recommends a traffic signal.

    Golden Triangle Avenue and Harmon Road
    Traffic signal is more efficient with local truck traffic.

    Avondale Haslet Road and Willow Springs North Road
    Recent traffic study indicates traffic signal is more efficient with local traffic.

    Avondale Haslet Road and Willow Springs South Road
    Recent traffic study indicates traffic signal is more efficient with local traffic.

    Avondale Haslet Road and Sendera Ranch Boulevard
    Recent traffic study indicates traffic signal is more efficient with local traffic.

    Kroger Drive and Kroger Distribution Drive
    Traffic signal is more efficient with local truck traffic.

    Kroger Drive and Park Vista Circle West
    Traffic signal is more efficient with local truck traffic.

    Park Vista Boulevard and Keller Haslet Road
    Traffic signal is recommended for temporary solution until Park Vista's southbound lanes are built.

