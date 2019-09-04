Roundabouts are becoming more and more commonplace across North Texas to the irritation of some neighborhoods and residents who find them a bit confusing.

In Fort Worth, as a part of the 2018 Bond Election, voters approved money to be used for street and mobility improvements, including several roundabouts at identified intersections.

According to city documents, "as part of the more detailed review associated with engineering design, the proposed projects were reanalyzed based on traffic counts and available right-of-way."

Those new studies have prompted a change of heart about the roundabouts. 11 intersections that were set to receive roundabouts will now get traditional traffic lights instead.

"Logistics of some projects were re-reviewed to take into account the interplay between possible roundabouts and external factors, such as work done by TxDOT and the effect on nearby railroad crossings," city documents added.

The intersections which will receive traffic lights instead of roundabouts:

Blue Mound Road and US 287 Northbound Frontage Road

After recently converting frontage roads to one way, a traffic signal is more efficient

Blue Mound Road and US 287 Southbound Frontage Road

After recently converting frontage roads to one way, a traffic signal is more efficient

Keller-Hicks Road and Katy Road

Concerns with adjacent Railroad Crossing and additional requirements to move forward with roundabout

Bonds Ranch Road and Farm-to-Market Road 156

TxDOT will be constructing the intersection and recommends a traffic signal.

Golden Triangle Avenue and Harmon Road

Traffic signal is more efficient with local truck traffic.

Avondale Haslet Road and Willow Springs North Road

Recent traffic study indicates traffic signal is more efficient with local traffic.

Avondale Haslet Road and Willow Springs South Road

Recent traffic study indicates traffic signal is more efficient with local traffic.

Avondale Haslet Road and Sendera Ranch Boulevard

Recent traffic study indicates traffic signal is more efficient with local traffic.

Kroger Drive and Kroger Distribution Drive

Traffic signal is more efficient with local truck traffic.

Kroger Drive and Park Vista Circle West

Traffic signal is more efficient with local truck traffic.

Park Vista Boulevard and Keller Haslet Road

Traffic signal is recommended for temporary solution until Park Vista's southbound lanes are built.