Thousands of High School Baseball Games in Jeopardy

Thousands of North Texas baseball games could soon be in jeopardy.

Nearly 200 local umpires can no longer officiate high school games they've called for decades.

Chris Cole coaches the Tarrant County Titans, a tournament team on which his son, Caiden, plays.

"These kids, they love the game so much, the coaches love the game so much. Not being able to play because of a shortage like that would be travesty," Cole said.

The problem is a potential umpire shortage in the western half of North Texas, including cities like Fort Worth, Grapevine and Coppell.

Umpires with Alliance Umpires Association have called high school games there for years.

But next season, all 185 umpires in the Association could be benched.

"With the situation where it is, there's no upside right now for those schools. They're in trouble," said Chris Dykstra, president of Alliance Umpires Association.

He says a UIL administrative rule change means his umpires no longer qualify to call high school games, and that a deadline to qualify to officiate games next season has passed.

"They've basically been told by the UIL that the way you've gone about this before is no longer acceptable," Dykstra said.

The UIL tells us the umpires' association has been unable to meet its criteria to officiate games and it's trying to find a way to make sure every game has an umpire.

