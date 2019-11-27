10,000+ Expected for Fort Worth Turkey Trot

Thanksgiving Day tradition will feature three races, hundreds of volunteers

By Ben Russell

fw-turkey-trot
NBC 5 News

The 38th annual Moritz YMCA Fort Worth Turkey Trot will provide a perfect opportunity to burn off the calories from your Thanksgiving Day meal before you ever even eat a bite.

More than 10,000 runners are expected to participate in one of the three Turkey Trot races on Thursday — the 10K, the 5K and the 1K Gobbler Trot.

An army of 300 volunteers will begin setting up the various race courses as early as 4 a.m. on Thursday. Registration will begin at 6 a.m., and the first race will step off at 8 a.m.

Proceeds from the race benefit the YMCA of Metropolitan Fort Worth, specifically programs like after school care, youth sports and swimming lessons that are offered year-round, for free or reduced cost, to low-income families.

"It provides us the ability for us to not say, 'No,'" said Chris Butler of the YMCA. "[Because of the Turkey Trot] we have the ability to say, 'Yes.'"

https://fwtrot.org/ Click here for details

