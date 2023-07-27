Mansfield

$1,000 reward offered for missing Mansfield emotional support dog Tiki Boom Boom

By NBCDFW Staff

A Mansfield mom needs the public's help finding her four-and-a-half-pound emotional support dog.

Jessica Burks left Tiki Boom Boom with a friend when she was on vacation. Unfortunately, the dog got away from the friend's home on July 18.

"She came into my life -- I adopted her -- I changed her life and she changed mine," said Burks. "She means everything to me and my girls, my family, my friends, and apparently the entire community of Mansfield and I appreciate it."

Burks has been searching daily, putting up more than 600 flyers and even getting outside tracker dogs from Lone Star's K-9 Pet Trackers to help.

The search has been concentrated on the Walnut Creek area near Debbie Lane.

"There's not a trail of her leaving the neighborhood," Burks said. "Which means that hopefully she's in a house somewhere or somebody in this neighborhood knows… where she's at."

The 10-year-old pup wears a pearl necklace and has pink hair.

The reward is currently $1,000.

