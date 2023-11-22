1,000 families receive Thanksgiving meals at South Oak Cliff High School

The need for food is always great in North Texas, but around the holidays, families need extra help. The South Oak Cliff Golden Bears teamed up with Dallas Police and SMU athletics to make sure hundreds of people have meals on Thanksgiving Day.

People Flocked to South Oak Cliff High School for what has become an annual event around Thanksgiving.

What started as a goal of 300, ballooned into 1,000 bags of turkeys and fixings thanks to a partnership between the South Oak Cliff High School alumni, SMU athletics, Dallas Police, J. Alexander Law, and Kroger.

Khenon Hall is a graduate of South Oak Cliff High School. He made a promise to himself some eighteen years ago to return as often as possible. Not only did he come back he brought a team with him as the running back coach for SMU Football.

“One thing I wanted to do was come back and give back and help my community,” Hall said. “It’s very important for us to show these young men the importance of maturity and giving back and just showing thanks.”

Derrick Battie, also a South Oak Cliff alumnus, is now the Community Liaison. He said this is what he envisioned for the neighborhood many years ago.

“We had families to say ‘hey we didn’t have but a few dollars, can you give me an extra to give to my neighbor?’ That’s what this is about, having ample not just enough,” said Battie.

He said this is an example of an effective community partnership.

“You have to give back. And giving back doesn’t always mean you have to give money,” he said. “Just give the sweat equity to give back.”

For information on resources or giving opportunities visit https://ntfb.org/.