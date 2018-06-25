100-Degree Temperatures in North Texas

The average date of the first 100 degree day in DFW is June 30. David Finfrock NBC 5 Senior Meteorologist asks: How many days each year typically reach the 100 degree mark? (Published Friday, June 22, 2018)

It is official: Triple-digit temperatures have arrived.

DFW International Airport hit 101 degrees on Friday, June 22. Sunday the 24th was close; the high reached 99.

Our first 100-degree day came a little ahead of schedule. The average date for the first triple digit day is July 1. Here are some 100 degree facts for DFW:

Average date of last 100°F: August 26

Earliest occurrence: Mar 9, 1911 (100°F)

Latest occurrence: Oct 3, 1951 (106°F)

Earliest last occurrence: May 30, 1928 (101°F)

Latest first occurrence: Aug 23, 1989 (101°F)

We could see our next 100-degree day this week. Wednesday and Thursday, a strong ridge in the jet stream will be centered over North Texas. This will bring the hottest weather of the week. Wednesday's high is forecast to be 100 degrees.

On average North Texas sees 18 100-degree days per year. The most we have ever seen in one year: 71 in 2011. Here are some other extremes:

Fewest in a calendar year: 0 (1973, 1906)

Most consecutive: 42 (Jun 23 - Aug 3, 1980)

Most in a month: 31 (Jul 1980)

Greatest number of months in a year with at least one occurrence: 5

2006 - April, June, July, August, September

1998 - May, June, July, August, September

1925 - April, June, July, August, September

1911 - March, May, June, July, August

Only month to record both 100°F and 32°F: Mar 1916 (25°F on the 3rd and 100°F on the 21st)

Dog Days of Summer 2018

Get the latest forecast information from NBC 5's team of Weather Experts here.