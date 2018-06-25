100-Degree Temperatures in North Texas

It is official: Triple-digit temperatures have arrived.
DFW International Airport hit 101 degrees on Friday, June 22. Sunday the 24th was close; the high reached 99.
Our first 100-degree day came a little ahead of schedule. The average date for the first triple digit day is July 1. Here are some 100 degree facts for DFW:
Average date of last 100°F: August 26
Earliest occurrence: Mar 9, 1911 (100°F)
Latest occurrence: Oct 3, 1951 (106°F)
Earliest last occurrence: May 30, 1928 (101°F)
Latest first occurrence: Aug 23, 1989 (101°F)
We could see our next 100-degree day this week. Wednesday and Thursday, a strong ridge in the jet stream will be centered over North Texas. This will bring the hottest weather of the week. Wednesday's high is forecast to be 100 degrees.
On average North Texas sees 18 100-degree days per year. The most we have ever seen in one year: 71 in 2011. Here are some other extremes:
Fewest in a calendar year: 0 (1973, 1906)
Most consecutive: 42 (Jun 23 - Aug 3, 1980)
Most in a month: 31 (Jul 1980)
Greatest number of months in a year with at least one occurrence: 5
2006 - April, June, July, August, September
1998 - May, June, July, August, September
1925 - April, June, July, August, September
1911 - March, May, June, July, August
Only month to record both 100°F and 32°F: Mar 1916 (25°F on the 3rd and 100°F on the 21st)
Dog Days of Summer 2018
Heat Advisory Precautions
With such oppressive heat in the forecast, North Texans are reminded to check on their friends and loved ones with health problems as they may be among the most susceptible to heat exhaustion and heat stroke.
As always, never leave young children or pets unattended in an enclosed vehicle, even for a short amount of time, as temperatures can quickly rise to threatening levels.
Pets should not be left unattended outdoors for more than a few minutes.
Water is the cornerstone to staying safe this week, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Officials said it's important to start drinking before becoming thirsty and if you know you're going to be out in the heat, begin drinking water the night before.
Officials recommend staying indoors, but anyone who must be outside should drink a cup of water about every 20 minutes and wear lightweight, loose-fitting clothing.
Symptoms of Heat Stroke: CDC
- Hot, dry skin or profuse sweating
- Hallucinations
- Chills
- Throbbing headache
- High body temperature
- Confusion/dizziness
- Slurred speech
Take the following steps to treat a worker with heat stroke:
- Call 911 and notify their supervisor.
- Move the sick worker to a cool shaded area.
- Cool the worker using methods such as:
- Soaking their clothes with water.
- Spraying, sponging, or showering them with water.
- Fanning their body.
Symptoms of Heat Exhaustion: CDC
- Heavy sweating
- Extreme weakness or fatigue
- Dizziness, confusion
- Nausea
- Clammy, moist skin
- Pale or flushed complexion
- Muscle cramps
- Slightly elevated body temperature
- Fast and shallow breathing
Treat a worker suffering from heat exhaustion with the following:
- Have them rest in a cool, shaded or air-conditioned area.
- Have them drink plenty of water or other cool, nonalcoholic beverages.
- Have them take a cool shower, bath, or sponge bath.
Online: CDC's Tips for Preventing Heat-Related Illness