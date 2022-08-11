10-Year-Old Was Wounded in Drive-By Shooting, Dallas Police Search for Gunman

Dallas police are searching for the person who shot a 10-year-old boy in an alleged road rage incident.

It happened at about 1 p.m. Wednesday at US 175, the C.F. Hawn Freeway, near South Belt Line Road in Southeast Dallas.

Investigators say a driver in a red vehicle shot at the father and son. The boy's father said three shots were fired and one hit the child in the foot.

"He was scared to death," said the boy's father who did not want to be identified. "Fortunately, the bullet went in and came right out, and hopefully he's OK."

The father said he has no idea why the other driver opened fire.

No other information was available.