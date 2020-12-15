10-Year-Old Killed in Drunk Driving Crash: Dallas Police

A child is dead after a drunk driving crash in Dallas on Monday morning, police say.

According to the Dallas Police Department, a male driver of a 2020 gray four-door Nissan Sentra was driving eastbound in the 2500 block of Missouri Avenue with three children ages 10, 11, and 13 at approximately 7:20 a.m.

The 47-year-old driver of a blue 2013 Mazda sedan was traveling northbound on Maryland Avenue when he disregarded the stop sign and crashed into the left passenger side of the Nissan, police said.

Police said the Mazda continued northbound, striking a fence on the east side of the road and backing into another fence on the west side before coming to a stop.

According to police, the driver of the Mazda was transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The three children inside the Nissan Sentra were all injured and transported to Children's hospital by Dallas Fire-Rescue, police said.

Police said the 10-year-old was pronounced dead at the hospital.

According to police, the condition of the driver of the Nissan, who is related to the 10-year-old who was killed, is unknown at this time.

The driver of the Mazda is being investigated for intoxication manslaughter and three counts of intoxication assault, police said.