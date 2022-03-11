The sanctuary at St. Luke United Methodist Church in Dallas was filled with uniformed law enforcement officers Friday morning to witness the swearing-in of their newest honorary officer, 10-year old Devarjaye "DJ" Daniel.

"This young man right here, DJ," Chris Arnold said from the stage. "We're gonna show him a lot of love."

Daniel is on a quest to fill his bucket list; to be sworn in as an honorary officer in as many law enforcement departments as possible. He is more aware of time than most kids his age.

"Ever since he was diagnosed with his cancer, it's been a rough road," DJ's father Theodis Daniel said.

Daniel said officers who showed them kindness after Hurricane Harvey made an impression on his son. Since then the Houston 10-year old has been collecting badges and certificates from his honorary swearing-ins across the state.

DJ is doing it in memory of 7-year old cancer patient Abigail Arias, who dreamed of working in law enforcement. He wants to spread awareness about childhood cancer.

31 departments, from Dallas Police to the DEA came out Friday to make DJ an honorary officer of their departments. As DJ got his badges and certificates, his sense of humor was on display, as well as his big heart. His only request was for hugs, especially from the woman in attendance.

Download our local news and weather app for Apple or Android— and choose the alerts you want.

"It's just like the Grinch's heart. This little...and going to about that size. A bigger size,' DJ said gesturing. "My heart is not small. It's big."

Daniels said the ceremony will mark DJ's 300th honorary swearing-in.

"You're an inspiration to us," DPD Assistant Chief Albert Martinez said. "You're showing us a better way to live, and to live to the fullest."