10 Students Hospitalized After Pickup Crashes Into Farmersville ISD School Bus: DPS

Nearly a dozen children were hospitalized Wednesday in Collin County after a pickup truck crashed into the back of a Farmersville ISD school bus, state troopers say.

Texas DPS spokesman Sgt. Kyle Bradford said it happened at about 4:24 p.m. at Farm-to-Market Road 2194 at County Road 1661.

A Farmersville ISD bus with 48 children on board was stopped while dropping off a student when it was struck from behind by a Ford F-150 pickup truck.

Ten students on the bus and the driver of the pickup were taken to nearby hospitals. All had injuries that were not life-threatening, Bradford said.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

The driver of the pickup will be ticketed, he added.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.