Saginaw

10-Month-Old Boy Dies After Being Put on Life Support in Suspected Abuse Case

Police say charges against mother's boyfriend are expected to be upgraded after injured boy dies

NBC 5 News

Charges against a North Texas man are expected to be upgraded after a 10-month-old boy exhibiting symptoms of child abuse dies.

According to Saginaw Police, officers were sent to Cook Children's Medical Center in Fort Worth after a young boy was admitted on Oct. 1 with internal and external injuries and placed on life support.

The injuries included head trauma and bruising, officials said, and were suspected of being the result of child abuse.

The child, identified Monday by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office as Amonte Kyson Harris, died Friday, Oct. 7.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

Police said the boy's mother is being "very cooperative" in the investigation and faces no charges.

The mother's boyfriend, identified by police as 22-year-old Dennilson Alejandro Uk, has been charged with injury to a child-serious bodily injury. Police expect charges against Uk to be upgraded pending the autopsy results.

Uk is not related to the child.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

DallasNews.com 1 hour ago

Dallas Police Chief Elected President of Major Cities Chiefs Association

decision 2022 2 hours ago

Dallas County Elections Department Holds Drive-Thru Registration Drive Tuesday

The investigation into the boy's death is being done in partnership between the Saginaw Police and the Texas Rangers.

This article tagged under:

SaginawFort WorthTarrant CountyCook Children's Medical Center
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint LX News Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us