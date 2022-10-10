10-Month-Old Boy Dies After Being Put on Life Support in Suspected Abuse Case

Charges against a North Texas man are expected to be upgraded after a 10-month-old boy exhibiting symptoms of child abuse dies.

According to Saginaw Police, officers were sent to Cook Children's Medical Center in Fort Worth after a young boy was admitted on Oct. 1 with internal and external injuries and placed on life support.

The injuries included head trauma and bruising, officials said, and were suspected of being the result of child abuse.

The child, identified Monday by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office as Amonte Kyson Harris, died Friday, Oct. 7.

Police said the boy's mother is being "very cooperative" in the investigation and faces no charges.

The mother's boyfriend, identified by police as 22-year-old Dennilson Alejandro Uk, has been charged with injury to a child-serious bodily injury. Police expect charges against Uk to be upgraded pending the autopsy results.

Uk is not related to the child.

The investigation into the boy's death is being done in partnership between the Saginaw Police and the Texas Rangers.