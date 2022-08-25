Dallas

10 Hospitalized, Including 8 Students, in Van Crash Thursday Morning in Dallas

All injuries are believed to be minor and not life-threatening, fire officials say

NBCUniversal, Inc.

Eight children and two drivers were hospitalized for minor injuries after a school van collided with a car as the students headed to school Thursday morning, officials say.

Dallas Fire-Rescue said the crash occurred at about 8:10 a.m. near Midway Road and Boca Bay Drive when a car crashed into an unmarked white passenger van and pinned it against a utility pole.

The driver and students in the van were all hospitalized with minor injuries reported to be ranging from bumps and bruises to a possible fracture. The driver of the sedan was taken to a nearby hospital by family members.

It's not immediately clear how old the students were or what school they attended.

This article tagged under:

Dallasdallas isd
