10 Gambling Machines Seized in Dallas: Police

Police say Vice unit officers seized thousands of dollars and multiple gambling machines during an undercover investigation

By Hannah Jones

Getty Images

The Dallas Police Department's Vice unit seized multiple gambling machines and thousands of dollars during an operation Friday, police said.

According to the Dallas Police Department, the Vice unit and Dallas SWAT executed a search warrant at 1562 East Ann Arbor Avenue in response to complaints about gambling.

The Vice unit obtained and executed the search warrant for the Ann Arbor Avenue address as part of an undercover investigation, police said.

Dallas police said that Vice detectives processed the crime scene and seized a 10 gambling machines and $85,702.

