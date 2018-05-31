10-Year-Old and Driver Killed in Rollover Crash

A 10-year-old boy and 40-year-old man were killed in a rollover crash and Denton police believe speed was a factor. Police are asking for any witnesses to come forward. (Published 2 hours ago)

On Wednesday at about 7 p.m., a silver truck was driving northbound at a high rate of speed when it left the right shoulder of the road and struck the guardrail near the W. Oak Street exit on Interstate 35W, police said.

The impact with the guardrail caused the truck to roll over and come to rest on the driver’s side, police said. The driver and passenger, who were both wearing seat belts, were killed in the crash. Their names have not been released.

Speed is believed to be a major factor in the crash, police said.

Police are asking any witnesses to contact Investigator Black Jackson at 940-349-7941. Police are also searching for a black 2008-2012 Lexus with black wheels, lowered suspension and an aftermarket exhaust system that was in the area when the crash occurred, police said.