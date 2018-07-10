10-Year-Old Girl Died Rescuing Kittens From Behind a Dryer

A 10-year-old girl was apparently electrocuted while trying to rescue kittens stuck behind a dryer in her New Boston home Saturday evening.

Greenlee Marie Buckley “had more compassion for everything living at 10 years old than most will have in a lifetime,” her mother, Shelby Roos, wrote on Facebook.

Police and the fire marshal in New Boston, about 20 miles west of Texarkana, are investigating the wiring at the home, which the family rented. Relatives had complained previously about electricity issues in the house, police said.

