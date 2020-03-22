1-Year-Old Safe After Woman Takes SUV With Child Inside; 2 Arrested: Garland Police

Garland police arrested two people Saturday who were accused of taking a vehicle with a child still inside.

Officers responded about 11 a.m. to the report of an abducted child at a convenience store in the 4400 block of Bass Pro Drive.

The child's mother had gone into the store, leaving the vehicle running with her 1-year-old in it. When she left the store, her child and 2015 Mitsubishi Outlander were gone, police said.

Surveillance video showed a woman get into the SUV and leave the scene.

Police learned the vehicle was being financed and contacted the dealership. Using a tracker, the dealership helped Garland and Dallas police find the SUV at the Park and Ride station in the 8200 block of Forest Lane.

The child was unharmed in the vehicle, police said.

Dallas Area Rapid Transit Police helped officers track two people to the LBJ/Central Station in the 8900 block of Markville Drive.

Police arrested Alexya Tacole Cridell, 20, who still had the keys to the SUV, and Anthony Smith, 19. Police think Smith was working with Cridell.

Both have been charged with aggravated kidnapping, police said.