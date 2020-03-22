Garland

1-Year-Old Safe After Woman Takes SUV With Child Inside; 2 Arrested: Garland Police

Police arrested Alexya Tacole Cridell and Anthony Smith

police car siren
Shutterstock

File Photo of Police Car.

" data-ellipsis="false">

Garland police arrested two people Saturday who were accused of taking a vehicle with a child still inside.

Officers responded about 11 a.m. to the report of an abducted child at a convenience store in the 4400 block of Bass Pro Drive.

The child's mother had gone into the store, leaving the vehicle running with her 1-year-old in it. When she left the store, her child and 2015 Mitsubishi Outlander were gone, police said.

Surveillance video showed a woman get into the SUV and leave the scene.

Police learned the vehicle was being financed and contacted the dealership. Using a tracker, the dealership helped Garland and Dallas police find the SUV at the Park and Ride station in the 8200 block of Forest Lane.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

Dallas 32 mins ago

1 Dead, 2 Injured After Truck Flips in Old East Dallas

Dallasnews.com 13 hours ago

American Airlines Baggage Handler at DFW Airport Diagnosed With COVID-19

The child was unharmed in the vehicle, police said.

Dallas Area Rapid Transit Police helped officers track two people to the LBJ/Central Station in the 8900 block of Markville Drive.

Police arrested Alexya Tacole Cridell, 20, who still had the keys to the SUV, and Anthony Smith, 19. Police think Smith was working with Cridell.

Both have been charged with aggravated kidnapping, police said.

This article tagged under:

GarlandDallascrimeDART
Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas Connects Us Coronavirus Pandemic Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV About NBC 5
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us