1-Year-Old Girl Dies in Kaufman County Shooting That May Have Been an Accident

A 1-year-old girl died and her brother was wounded in what may have been an accidental shooting Tuesday evening, according to the Kaufman County sheriff's office.

Sheriff's deputies were called about 5:15 p.m. to the 2100 block of Juniper Drive in the Windmill Farms subdivision east of Forney, where the girl had been shot in the head, department spokesman Jolie Stewart said.

The child, whose identity has not been released, died at the scene.

Her 9-year-old brother was hospitalized with injuries not thought to be life-threatening, Stewart said.

Another sibling and a neighbor — both minors — were also in the house at the time.

Officials did not say who is thought to have shot the child.