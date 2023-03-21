1 Wounded in Shooting at Thomas Jefferson High School in Dallas: DFR

One person was wounded in a shooting Tuesday afternoon at Thomas Jefferson High School in the Dallas Independent School District, authorities say.

Dallas Police confirmed officers were called to a report of a shooting at 4:40 p.m. at the campus, located along the 4000 block of Walnut Hill Lane in Northwest Dallas.

A Dallas Fire-Rescue spokesman confirmed one person was taken from the school's parking lot to a hospital with a gunshot wound.

Details on the circumstances of the shooting are not yet known. Classes for the day would have dismissed at 4:30 p.m., according to the school's website.

Dallas Police and DFR officials referred additional questions to the Dallas ISD.

No further details were immediately available.

It comes one day after one teen was killed and another wounded in a shooting outside Lamar High School in the Arlington Independent School District. The shooter, a 15-year-old boy, was arrested nearby and is being held on a charge of capital murder.

Check back and refresh this article for the latest update.