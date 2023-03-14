1 Women Killed, Another Injured in Overnight Cedar Hill Shooting

One woman is dead and another is injured after a shooting in Cedar Hill on Monday night, police say.

According to Cedar Hill police, at approximately 10:30 p.m., officers responded to 1209 Neptune in regards to a shooting.

Police said when officers arrived, they located two adult female victims.

One victim was pronounced dead at the scene, and the second was transported to an area hospital, police said. The second victim's condition is currently unknown.

According to police, officers also located a child at the residence who was not harmed during the shooting.

Police said officers received a description of the suspect's vehicle from the victim before she was transported to the hospital. Officers were subsequently able to locate a vehicle matching that description as it was leaving the area.

Officers attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver led them on a vehicle pursuit that ended at 2275 West Northwest Highway in Dallas when the driver pulled over in a gas station, police said.

According to police, the officers conducted a "high-risk stop" and took the driver into custody.

Police said the adult male driver was transported to the Cedar Hill Police Department for questioning.

According to police, the investigation is in the early stages, but officers said this appears to be the result of a domestic incident and can confirm there is no threat to the public.

