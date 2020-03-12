1 Woman Injured During Accident Involving 18-Wheeler

One person is injured after an accident involving an 18-wheeler in Garland on Wednesday, police say.

According to the Garland Police Department, a woman was walking on the east sidewalk of North Shiloh Road at Arapaho Road at approximately 6:30 a.m.

Police said that as she walked into the crosswalk, an 18-wheeler turned onto North Shiloh Road and hit her, police said.

A witness told officers that the woman had a walk sign and the 18-wheeler did not yield to her, police said.

According to police, the vehicle did not stop after hitting the woman and continued onto North Shiloh Rd.

The woman was transported to an area hospital in critical condition.

Police said that no one has come forward to report being involved in the crash, and police do not know why the driver failed to stop.

Anyone with information about his incident should contact the Garland Police Department Hit and Run Unit at 972-205-4063.