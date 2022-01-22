1 Teen Killed, 3 Injured in Overnight Dallas Crash

One teen is dead and three are injured after a crash in Dallas on Saturday, police said.

According to the Dallas Police Department, officers responded to a major one-vehicle accident at 8100 Garland Road at approximately 2:24 a.m.

Police said when officers arrived, they learned that a teenage male was driving the vehicle at a high rate of speed when he lost control of the vehicle.

The vehicle then left the roadway and collided into a light pole, police said.

According to police, the driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said three teenage passengers were transported to area hospitals, two of whom were in critical condition. The third was in stable condition, police said.

According to police, the crash is still currently under investigation.