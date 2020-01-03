1 Shot, Killed in Dallas Robbery

Dallas police are asking for the public's help regarding a deadly shooting during a robbery in Dallas Thursday night.

Officers responded at about 8:45 p.m. to the 6100 block of Concerto Land and Singing Hills Drive. A male victim was found dead. Police believe two suspects robbed and shot the victim before fleeing on foot.

The victim's identity has yet to be released.

Police are still investigating. Anyone with information is asked to contact Dallas Police Detective Chaney is 214-671-3650.