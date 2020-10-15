1 Shot During Attempted Car Theft in Pleasant Grove: PD

One person was hurt after a shooting early Thursday morning near a car dealership in Pleasant Grove, police say.

According to police, officers were called about 1:30 a.m. to a shooting on the 8800 block of Old Homestead Drive in Pleasant Grove. Officers learned a vehicle was stolen from the La Pulga de Autos car lot nearby on South Buckner Boulevard.

The owner of the car lot chased after the men and shot at them, striking a man, police said. The wounded man was taken to a hospital with a gunshot wound in his arm.

Police said an investigation is underway to determine whether charges will be filed against the business owner or if it was a case of self defense.

Officers were able to recover the alleged stolen vehicle.

No further information was made available.