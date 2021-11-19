1 Pilot Killed, 2 Injured in Crash Involving 2 Jet Trainers

A crash involving two jet trainers Friday left a pilot dead and two other pilots injured, one critically, at the Laughlin Air Force Base in West Texas, Air Force officials said.

It happened about 10 a.m. on the ground at the base near Del Rio, Texas, which is about 3 miles (5 kilometers) northeast of the Mexican border.

The Air Force did not release details Friday on what happened and said the incident was still under investigation.

The critically injured pilot was taken to Brooke Army Medical Center in San Antonio, about 140 miles (225 kilometers) east of the base, according to an Air Force statement.

The other injured pilot was treated for minor injuries at Val Verde Regional Medical Center in Del Rio and discharged. No identities have been released.

The crash involved two T-38C aircrafts, which are twin-engine supersonic aircrafts that seat a student pilot and an instructor.