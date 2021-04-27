1 Person Killed in Duncanville Shooting: Police

One person is dead after a shooting in Duncanville on Monday afternoon.

According to the Duncanville Police Department, officers responded to 1110 Explorer Street at approximately 1:10 p.m. regarding a disturbance between two people.

Police said before officers arrived at the scene, they received multiple calls reporting that shots had been fired at the location.

When officers arrived, they found that one person had been shot, police said.

According to police, the victim was transported to Charlton Methodist Hospital and was later pronounced dead.

Police said several witnesses informed them that there may have been another gunshot victim who fled the scene before officers arrived.

The investigation into this shooting is still ongoing, police said.