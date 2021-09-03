Grapevine

1 Person Killed in Crash Involving Semi Truck in Grapevine

One person is dead after a crash on Interstate 635 on Thursday night.

According to Grapevine police, the crash occurred at approximately 10:15 p.m. between Royal Lane and Texas State Highway 121.

Grapevine officials said the crash involved a semi truck and a Hyundai sedan.

About half of the sedan's length had gone under the semi truck, police said.

According to police, the Tarrant County medical examiner responded to the scene and found that one person was killed during the crash.

