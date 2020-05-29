1 Person Injured in Overnight Shooting Near West Dallas

One person is injured after a shooting near West Dallas early Friday morning.
According to the Dallas Police Department, the incident occurred outside the Hawthorn Suites, located at 7900 Brookriver Drive, at approximately 3:15 a.m.
Police say one person was shot and was taken by EMS to Parkland Memorial Hospital in critical condition.
The suspects fled the scene in a vehicle and have not been located, police said.
According to the Dallas Police Department, the investigation is ongoing.