1 Person Injured in Overnight Shooting Near West Dallas

Police say one person was shot and was taken by EMS to Parkland Memorial Hospital in critical condition

One person is injured after a shooting near West Dallas early Friday morning.

According to the Dallas Police Department, the incident occurred outside the Hawthorn Suites, located at 7900 Brookriver Drive, at approximately 3:15 a.m.

Police say one person was shot and was taken by EMS to Parkland Memorial Hospital in critical condition.

The suspects fled the scene in a vehicle and have not been located, police said.

According to the Dallas Police Department, the investigation is ongoing.

