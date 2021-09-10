Dallas

1 Person Injured in Overnight Dallas Shooting: Police

The Dallas Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person injured on Friday morning.

According to police, the incident occurred near an apartment complex on Malcolm X Boulevard at approximately 1:30 a.m.

Police said several people were in the parking lot across the street from the apartment complex when two other individuals started arguing.

During the argument, one of the individuals started shooting at the other, police said.

According to police, one person was caught in the ensuing crossfire and was subsequently shot twice in the chest.

Police said the victim was brought to an area hospital in stable condition.

According to police, the incident is still under investigation.

