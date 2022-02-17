1 Person Arrested in Haltom City Shooting That Left Teenager Injured

Police have arrested one person in connection with a shooting at a Haltom City residence on Wednesday.

According to the Haltom City Police Department, officers responded to the 3500 block of Eastridge Drive after receiving a call about gunfire in the area shortly after 3 p.m.

Police said when officers arrived, they found several vehicles and a house had been struck by bullets in an apparent drive-by shooting.

A teenager inside the residence was injured by the gunfire, police said. The teen was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to Haltom City police, officers are not aware of a motive for the shooting at this time.

On Thursday, Haltom City police announced that they had arrested an adult suspect believed to be involved in the shooting that occurred yesterday afternoon.

The name of the suspect will be released once they have been arraigned by a magistrate, police said.

Police said anyone with information related to this incident should contact the Haltom City Police Department at 817-222-7000.