1 of 2 Girls Found Unresponsive in Haltom City Pool Has Died
1 of 2 Girls Found Unresponsive in Haltom City Pool Has Died

Published 33 minutes ago

    NBC 5 News
    (File Photo)

    One of two young girls found unresponsive in a Haltom City apartment pool Saturday evening has died, authorities say.

    According to police, witnesses found the girls in a pool at an apartment community in the 5300 block of Springlake Parkway. The witnesses performed CPR on the children until police and paramedics arrived and transported the girls to Cook Children's Hospital in Fort Worth, police said.

    One child, 7-year-old Ivana Mbouna, has died, according to records provided online by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner.

    The condition of the second child, described by The Dallas Morning News as being 5 years old, was not immediately available, police said. The report said the girl was in an intensive care unit Sunday.

    Haltom City police said the investigation is ongoing and more information will be made public when further details are available.

    Tips for Safe Swimming This Summer 

    • Bring a buddy: don't swim alone even at public pools or lifeguarded beaches.
    • Never leave young children unattended near water and never trust a child's life with another child.
    • Young children and inexperienced swimmers should always wear U.S. Coast Guard-Approved life jackets.
    • Establish rules, and always enforce them. Don't let children play around drains or suction fittings. Also, don't let children have breath-holding competitions.
    • Be aware: Cold temperatures, currents, and jagged rocks at rivers and lakes can make water dangerous.
    • Always wear a life jacket on a boat. Most boating fatalities occur from drowning.
    • Don't drink and swim. Alcohol impairs balance, coordination, and judgement.
    • Sign up for swimming lessons if you've never had them.
    • Always swim in areas supervised by lifeguards where available

    (Source: Red Cross)

