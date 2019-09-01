One of two young girls found unresponsive in a Haltom City apartment pool Saturday evening has died, authorities say.

According to police, witnesses found the girls in a pool at an apartment community in the 5300 block of Springlake Parkway. The witnesses performed CPR on the children until police and paramedics arrived and transported the girls to Cook Children's Hospital in Fort Worth, police said.

One child, 7-year-old Ivana Mbouna, has died, according to records provided online by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner.

The condition of the second child, described by The Dallas Morning News as being 5 years old, was not immediately available, police said. The report said the girl was in an intensive care unit Sunday.

Haltom City police said the investigation is ongoing and more information will be made public when further details are available.