$1 million Powerball prize claimed in Frisco

Saturday's Powerball drawing made one Frisco resident a million-dollar winner.

The winning ticket was sold at a Frisco Circle K gas station on 12626 El Dorado Parkway. The claimant has elected to remain anonymous.

All five of the white ball numbers drawn (2-9-43-55-57) matched the individual's second-tier Quick Pick ticket except for the red Powerball number (18).

After paying $240,000 in federal taxes, the winner will take home $760,000 since Texas does not have a state tax on lottery winnings.

Powerball Grand Prizes start at $20 million until the jackpot is won. The current jackpot has been rolling for weeks and topped $1 billion after there was no winner in Monday night's drawing. The other multi-state lottery, Mega Millions, currently has an estimated jackpot of $640 million for Tuesday night's drawing.