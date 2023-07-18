Powerball

$1 million Powerball prize claimed in Frisco

Powerball drawings are each Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:12 p.m. CT

By NBCDFW Staff

Saturday's Powerball drawing made one Frisco resident a million-dollar winner.

The winning ticket was sold at a Frisco Circle K gas station on 12626 El Dorado Parkway. The claimant has elected to remain anonymous.

All five of the white ball numbers drawn (2-9-43-55-57) matched the individual's second-tier Quick Pick ticket except for the red Powerball number (18).

After paying $240,000 in federal taxes, the winner will take home $760,000 since Texas does not have a state tax on lottery winnings.

Powerball Grand Prizes start at $20 million until the jackpot is won. The current jackpot has been rolling for weeks and topped $1 billion after there was no winner in Monday night's drawing. The other multi-state lottery, Mega Millions, currently has an estimated jackpot of $640 million for Tuesday night's drawing.

