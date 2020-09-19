1 Man Killed, 2 Wounded in Shooting During Dice Game in South Dallas, Police Say

A man was killed and two men were wounded in a shooting Friday evening during a dice game, Dallas police say.

Officers were called about 5:45 p.m. to the Hampton Village Apartments in the 2400 block of Robert B Cullum Boulevard in South Dallas, where three men had been shot.

Police said early reports indicated that several people, including the three victims, were playing dice when an argument started and multiple people began shooting.

Kentrell Harris, 19, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in an apartment and pronounced dead, police said.

The two other men were hospitalized, one in critical condition and the other in stable condition, police said.

Police said that according to witnesses, a 19-year-old man fired the shots that killed Harris. The man was also injured in the shooting and was hospitalized.

His identity will be released after he has been booked into jail.