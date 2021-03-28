east Texas

1 Killed, Several Hurt After Tornado Hits East Texas

Authorities say one person was killed after severe weather, including a tornado, caused damage in several communities in East Texas

One person was killed after severe weather, including a tornado, caused damage in several communities in East Texas, authorities said Sunday.

Widespread destruction across Panola County was reported, including damaged homes and downed trees, from Saturday evening's severe weather, Sheriff Kevin Lake said in a Facebook post.

The Longview News-Journal reported that a woman in the city of Deadwood was killed when a tree fell on her home.

Authorities reported several people were also injured during the severe weather.

The deadly storm also damaged homes and shops in Carthage.
Walta Campbell, who lives near Carthage, said she saw the tornado.

"(There's a) window in front of my bed. I raised it up, I could see it coming through here. I could see the funnel," she told the newspaper.

The National Weather Service said it had sent teams to the area to survey the damage.

Officials in neighboring Rusk County reported some damage from the severe weather but no fatalities or major injuries.

