1 Killed Rowlett Crash Involving 18-Wheeler and 12 Cars

A man is dead and two others are injured after a crash in Rowlett involving 13 vehicles on Monday evening, police say.

According to the Rowlett Police Department, the crash occurred in the westbound lanes of Interstate 30 between Horizon Road and Dalrock Road at approximately 6:04 p.m.

Police said when officers arrived at the scene, they found that 12 vehicles and one 18-wheeler had been involved in the crash.

One adult male was transported to an area hospital where he was later pronounced dead, police said.

Police said two other individuals were also transported to hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

The westbound lanes of Interstate 30 were closed until 11 p.m. while officers conducted their investigation.

According to police, the investigation is still ongoing.