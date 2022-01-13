1 Killed, Multiple Vehicles Damaged in Auto-Pedestrian Crash on I-30 in Dallas

One person is dead and several vehicles are damaged after an auto-pedestrian crash in Dallas on Thursday morning.

According to the Dallas County Sheriff's Office, units responded to a call about a pedestrian who was struck in the eastbound lanes of I-30 at Jim Miller shortly after 3 a.m.

Officials said when deputies arrived, Dallas Fire-Rescue had three lanes blocked, and Dallas police were assisting with the scene.

Dallas Fire-Rescue confirmed that the pedestrian was dead at the scene at 3:45 a.m., officials said.

Dallas police helped to shut down the highway lanes and divert traffic to St. Francis, deputies said.

According to officials, the vehicle that struck the pedestrian was located about a quarter mile from where the crash occurred.

A white Dodge Charger was determined to be one of the vehicles involved in the crash, officials said. The vehicle had sustained damage to the left front area, and the crash had knocked the left wheel off of the vehicle.

According to officials, another vehicle hit the Dodge Charger's tire and stopped to assess the damage.

Both drivers cooperated with investigators and no charges are expected, officials said.

Officials said detectives are trying to determine if another vehicle may have struck the pedestrian prior to the Dodge Charger.

Detectives believe the incident occurred when the pedestrian crossed the westbound lanes of I-30 and began attempting to cross the eastbound lanes when he was struck, officials said.

Officials said the eastbound lanes of I-30 were completely shut down at St. Francis by 3:37 a.m. Traffic was diverted to Jim Miller.

The scene was cleared and the highway was reopened by 7 a.m., officials said.

According to officials, the investigation into this incident is ongoing.