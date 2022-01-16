Fort Worth

1 Killed, Multiple Others Injured in Shooting at Fort Worth Residence: Police

NBC 5 News

One person is dead and others are injured after a shooting at a house gathering in Fort Worth, police said.

According to the Fort Worth Police Department, South Division officers were dispatched to the 4200 block of Glen Abbey Drive in reference to a shooting call on Sunday.

Police said when officers arrived, they located a dead adult male shooting victim inside of the residence.

Additional shooting victims were located at area hospitals, police said.

According to police, detectives found that there was a large gathering at a residence when a disturbance erupted.

Police said the shots were fired by an unknown suspect.

The incident is still currently under investigation, police said.

This article tagged under:

Fort WorthFort Worth policeFort Worth Police Department
