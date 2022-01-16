1 Killed, Multiple Others Injured in Shooting at Fort Worth Residence: Police

One person is dead and others are injured after a shooting at a house gathering in Fort Worth, police said.
According to the Fort Worth Police Department, South Division officers were dispatched to the 4200 block of Glen Abbey Drive in reference to a shooting call on Sunday.
Police said when officers arrived, they located a dead adult male shooting victim inside of the residence.
Additional shooting victims were located at area hospitals, police said.
Local
The latest news from around North Texas.
According to police, detectives found that there was a large gathering at a residence when a disturbance erupted.
Police said the shots were fired by an unknown suspect.
The incident is still currently under investigation, police said.