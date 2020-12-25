1 Killed in South Dallas After Argument Involving a Dog, Police Say

One person was fatally shot after an argument involving a dog Friday afternoon in South Dallas, police say.
The incident happened near the intersection of Gay and Copeland streets -- north of State Highway 352 in South Dallas -- at about 2 p.m., Dallas police said.
Police said preliminary information indicated the shooting stemmed from a "verbal dispute" involving dog, after which one person shot the victim.
Dallas-Fire Rescue transported the victim to an area hospital, where they were pronounced dead, police said.
No arrests have been, police said.