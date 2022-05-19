One person is dead after a shooting incident at a Lockheed Martin plant in White Settlement.

According to White Settlement Police Department, one person come to the facility's main gate near Clifford Street and Spur 341/Lockheed Boulevard shortly after 5:30 a.m.

Police said an unknown incident occurred at the facility which resulted in the individual's death.

White Settlement Police Department

White Settlement Chief of Police Christopher Cook told NBC 5 News that the man involved may have died by suicide.

No other people were injured during this incident, police said.

According to the White Settlement Police Department, officers have expanded their lockdown perimeter due to a suspicious device in the suspect's vehicle.

Spur 341 northbound is completely closed, and employees must enter the facility through alternate gates, police said.

Update to incident at Lockheed Martin. @fortworthpd Bomb Technicians are on scene to evaluate a suspicious device inside the suspect car. Traffic is still diverted to Cherry Lane and Gate 2. @lakeworthpd @LWPD_CHIEF also assisting with traffic control. pic.twitter.com/iQ4yF0FTOj — Christopher Cook (@cooktx) May 19, 2022

