Lockheed Martin Plant Locked Down After Shooting Incident, ‘Suspicious Device' Found

By Hannah Jones

White Settlement Police Department

One person is dead after a shooting incident at a Lockheed Martin plant in White Settlement.

According to White Settlement Police Department, one person come to the facility's main gate near Clifford Street and Spur 341/Lockheed Boulevard shortly after 5:30 a.m.

Police said an unknown incident occurred at the facility which resulted in the individual's death.

White Settlement Chief of Police Christopher Cook told NBC 5 News that the man involved may have died by suicide.

No other people were injured during this incident, police said.

According to the White Settlement Police Department, officers have expanded their lockdown perimeter due to a suspicious device in the suspect's vehicle. 

Spur 341 northbound is completely closed, and employees must enter the facility through alternate gates, police said.

If you are considering suicide or if you know someone considering suicide, you can call 1-800-273-8255 (TALK) for help. En Espanol: Red Nacional de Prevencion del Suicidio 1-888-628-9454. An online chat option has been added HERE.

Additional suicide prevention resources are available HERE.

