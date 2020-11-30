1 Killed in Shooting in South Fort Worth: Police

A man is dead after a shooting in south Fort Worth on Sunday night, police say.

According to the Fort Worth Police Department, officers responded to a shooting at 1158 Savage Drive in the Highland Hills neighborhood at approximately 11:10 p.m.

Police said it appears that the victim was possibly stopped at the stop sign at Whitten Street and Savage Drive when a vehicle pulled up next to him and opened fire.

The victim was struck and wounded by the gunfire, police said.

According to police, the victim's vehicle slowly rolled into the side of a house on Savage Drive, but the house was not seriously damaged.

The victim, a male approximately 30 years of age, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Police said the suspects fled the scene before officers arrived.

The investigation into this shooting is currently ongoing, police said.