Dallas

1 Killed in Shooting in South Dallas on Sunday

The shooting occurred in the 4400 block of South Lancaster Road on Sunday evening

NBC 5 News

A man is dead after a shooting in South Dallas on Sunday evening, police said.

According to the Dallas Police Department, officers responded to a shooting call in the 4400 block of South Lancaster Road at approximately 5:47 p.m.

Police said when officers arrived, they found that the victim, 28-year-old Ricky Forward, had suffered a gunshot wound.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

coronavirus Jul 21

COVID-19 Tracker: What We Know About the Virus in DFW and Around Texas

Fort Worth 12 mins ago

Texas Coalition Hopes to Repurpose, Transform Old KKK Hall

The victim was transported to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead, police said.

According to police, the suspect fled the location before officers arrived.

This article tagged under:

DallasDallas Police
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us