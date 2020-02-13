1 Killed in Shooting in Little Elm: Police

A man is dead after a shooting in Little Elm on Wednesday, police say.

According to the Little Elm Police Department, officers responded to a call of a shooting in the 2800 block of Quietwater Drive at about 12:27 a.m.

Police said when officers arrived, they discovered 31-year-old Caleb Marshall Butler dead from a gunshot wound.

Butler's wife reported a violent disturbance had occurred between her and Butler, police said.

According to police, there were four small children inside the home at the time of the shooting.

Butler's wife was transported to a local hospital for treatment of injuries sustained during the altercation, police said.

The Little Elm Police Department's Criminal Investigation Division is investigating the incident.

Child Protective Services has been notified and is also investigating.