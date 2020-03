One person is dead after a shooting at a Fort Worth motel Sunday afternoon, police say.

According to the Fort Worth Police Department, West units responded to a shooting call in the 9600 block of Camp Bowie West Boulevard at 5:47 p.m.

The victim was pronounced dead and homicide detectives were notified, police said.

Police said detectives are investigating the details and individuals involved in the shooting.

No further information was available.