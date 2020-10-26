1 Killed in Shooting at Fort Worth Grocery Store: Police

Police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred at Homan Grocery in Fort Worth on Sunday night.

According to the Fort Worth Police Department, officers responded to a shooting at 1511 Homan Avenue at approximately 10:50 p.m.

Police said when officers arrived, they found a male with a gunshot wound in a vehicle near the grocery store.

The suspects involved in the shooting fled on foot before officers arrived, police said.

According to police, the victim was transported to an area hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Police said that a short time later, another male arrived at Baylor Hospital, located at 1400 8th Avenue, and reported that he had been shot at the same location as the victim.

Detectives are investigating the second male's involvement in the incident, police said.

According to police, the second man is in serious condition, but police have not determined if his injury is related to the shooting at Homan Grocery.