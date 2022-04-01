1 Killed in Shooting at Dallas Raising Cane's Restaurant: Police

One person is dead after a shooting at a Raising Cane's in Dallas on Thursday night, police said.

According to police, the incident occurred at 8150 South Hampton Road at approximately 10:40 p.m.

Police said two suspects shot the victim multiple times in front of the entrance as they were leaving the restaurant.

The victim, identified as 19-year-old Zuri Andre Goff, was in back seat of a black Nissan Sentra in drive through line at the time of the shooting, police said.

According to police, the victim was transported by Dallas Fire-Rescue to an area hospital and was later pronounced dead.

Police said the two suspects fled on foot from the location and are still at large.

This shooting is still currently under investigation.

Raising Cane's released a statement regarding the shooting, saying "we are deeply saddened to learn of this tragedy that occurred in our drive through last night. The safety and well-being of our customers and crew is always our top priority. We are fully cooperating with the authorities as they continue their investigation."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Kimberly Mayfield at 214-671-3646 or via email at kimberly.mayfield@dallascityhall.com.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to the arrest and indictment for this felony offense and other felony offenses. Call Crime Stoppers at 214-373-8477, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.