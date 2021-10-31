1 Killed in Shooting at Dallas Jack in the Box: Police

One person is dead after a shooting at a drive-thru in Dallas on Sunday morning.

According to the Dallas Police Department, officers responded to a shooting call at the Jack in the Box located at 5757 North Jim Miller Road shortly after 1 a.m.

Police said when officers arrived, they determined that the victim, an adult male, drove his vehicle to 2700 Highland Road in an attempt to flee the shooting location.

The victim later succumbed to his injuries, police said.

According to police, the victim was shot while he was waiting in the drive-through line at the Jack in the Box by an unknown suspect.

Police said the suspect is described as a Black male with a slim build and short hair who is approximately 20 years old.

The suspect was in the passenger seat of a late model four-door Nissan, possibly an Altima, that was dark gray with dark tinted windows, police said.

According to police, the suspects fled the scene before officers arrived.