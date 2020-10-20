1 Killed in Shooting at Dallas Apartment Complex: Police

A man is dead after a shooting at a Dallas apartment complex early Tuesday morning, police say.

According to the Dallas Police Department, officers responded to a shooting call at the Hampton at Lakewest located at 2425 Bickers Street at approximately 1:46 a.m.

Police said when officers arrived, they found 37-year-old Desmond Walton lying on the bedroom floor with multiple gunshot wounds.

Dallas Fire-Rescue transported him to a local hospital where he died from his injuries, police said.

The investigation is ongoing, and no suspects have been located at this time, police said.