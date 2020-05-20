Fort Worth

1 Killed in Overnight Shooting South Fort Worth

The incident occurred at 4716 Willow Springs Lane in Fort Worth

fort worth pd

A man is dead after a shooting in South Fort Worth on Tuesday night.

According to the Fort Worth Police Department, officers responded to a shooting call at 4716 Willow Springs Lane.

Police said that a woman called to report that her husband had been shot.

The woman received medical instructions from MedStar over the phone, police said.

According to police, the victim, 28-year-old Korey Ervin, was pronounced dead.

Police said this incident is being handled as a homicide investigation.


