1 Killed in Overnight Shooting South Fort Worth

A man is dead after a shooting in South Fort Worth on Tuesday night.
According to the Fort Worth Police Department, officers responded to a shooting call at 4716 Willow Springs Lane.
Police said that a woman called to report that her husband had been shot.
The woman received medical instructions from MedStar over the phone, police said.
According to police, the victim, 28-year-old Korey Ervin, was pronounced dead.
Police said this incident is being handled as a homicide investigation.