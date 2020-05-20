Dallas

1 Killed in Overnight Shooting Near Fair Park in Dallas

The incident occurred in the 4000 block of Jamaica Street on Tuesday night

A man is dead after a shooting near Fair Park in Dallas Tuesday night.

Dallas police responded to a shooting call the 4000 block of Jamaica Street at approximately 8:45 p.m.

According to a report by the Dallas Morning News, when officers arrived at the scene, they found 35-year-old Charles Johnson in front of a residence with a gunshot wound.

Dallas Fire-Rescue pronounced Johnson dead at the scene, the Dallas Morning News reported.

No other information about the shooting is available at this time.

According to the Dallas Police Department, the incident is still being investigated.

Anyone with information about the shooting should contact Detective Brian Tabor at 214-671-3605 or brian.tabor@dallascityhall.com. Tips can also be made to Crime Stoppers at 214-373-TIPS (8477). Crime stoppers will pay up to $5,000 to anyone who can provide information that leads to an arrest and indictment in the case.

