1 Killed in Overnight Shooting in Oak Cliff: Police

A man is dead after a shooting in Dallas early Friday morning, police said.

According to the Dallas Police Department, officers responded to a shooting call in the 2000 block of South Beckley Avenue shortly before 1 a.m.

Police said when officers arrived, they learned that an adult male victim had been shot by an unknown suspect.

The suspect fled the location after the shooting and is still at large, police said.

According to police, the victim was transported to an area hospital and pronounced dead.

No other information is available at this time, and the investigation is ongoing, police said.